Canada's first all-inclusive mountain resort opens in Quebec (PHOTOS)

Canada’s first-ever Club Med resort has officially opened its doors, offering guests an all-inclusive mountain getaway in Charlevoix, Quebec.

The brand’s first resort in the country is a four-season all-inclusive luxury ski resort.

The all-season experience includes a diverse portfolio of activities for a mountain resort surrounded by Quebec’s gorgeous outdoors.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Club Med Québec Charlevoix says the 302-room resort honours the land on which it resides with interiors that pay tribute to the land’s Indigenous heritage.

The Club Med Québec Charlevoix resort features breathtaking waterfront views, ideal for skiers and snowboarders, and accommodations are open to families, couples, singles, and friends.

Club Med Québec Charlevoix contains 302 rooms, 25 suites, a 23-metre-long heated pool, spa amenities, and all the downhill skiing winter fans could ask for.

Guests will be offered international delights at three “signature dining concepts,” the main restaurant, Le Marché, the family restaurant, Terroir & Co, and the gourmet lounge, Le Chalet.

Passes are available now, and resort-hopefuls can choose from two-night, three-night and seven-night packages, including ski passes, ski lessons, kids clubs, and unlimited access to après ski activities.

The Club Med website says its Charlevoix location offers the “most spectacular skiing east of the Rockies” and has an “extensive portfolio” of dogsledding, snowmobiling, ice-fishing, and ice-canoeing.

Currently, rates start at $210 per adult a night, all-inclusive.

Located just 90 minutes away from Quebec City (in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region), the four-season all-inclusive mountain resort is spread across over 300 acres of a preserved natural landscape. It features sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River.

Spread out across Exclusive Collection Suites, Deluxe, and Superior Rooms, here’s what the interior of the majestic resort looks like.

Exclusive Collection Suites

Deluxe Rooms

Superior Rooms