Canada's first all-inclusive mountain resort opens in Quebec this year

Canada’s first-ever Club Med resort is scheduled to open this winter, offering an all-inclusive mountain getaway in Charlevoix, Quebec.

The brand’s first resort in the country is a four-season all-inclusive ski resort scheduled to open on December 3, 2021.

The all-season experience will offer a diverse portfolio of activities for a mountain resort surrounded by Quebec’s gorgeous outdoors.

The Club Med Charlevoix resort will feature breathtaking waterfront views, ideal for skiers and snowboarders, and accommodations will be open for families, couples, singles, and friends.

According to a company press release, the Charlevoix Club Med will feature 302 rooms, 25 suites, a 23-metre-long heated pool, spa amenities, and all the downhill skiing winter fans could ask for.

Guests will be offered international delights at three “signature dining concepts,” the main restaurant, Le Marché, the family restaurant, Terroir & Co, and the gourmet lounge, Le Chalet.

The resort says its all-inclusive winter package will ensure “peace of mind” and will feature a “robust experience for your next winter getaway, including all-day gourmet dining and open bar options with local and international specialties, as well as après ski activities and entertainment.”

Passes are available now, and resort-hopefuls can choose from 2-night, 3-night and 7-night packages, including ski passes, ski lessons, Kids Clubs, and unlimited access to après ski activities.

As of now, rates start at $210 per adult a night, all-inclusive.

“We are thrilled to open bookings for Club Med Québec Charlevoix,” says Amélie Brouhard, Vice-President, Club Med Canada. “Canadians have been visiting Club Med resorts for decades, and we are honoured to be able to bring Club Med’s legacy as [a] worldwide leader in all-inclusive travel to the exceptional Charlevoix region. We can’t wait to open our doors December 2021 to longtime fans of the brand and first-time guests, while showcasing everything our all-season resort has to offer.”

The Club Med website says its Charlevoix location will offer the “most spectacular skiing east of the Rockies” and have an “extensive portfolio” of dogsledding, snowmobiling, ice-fishing, and ice-canoeing.

“Immerse yourself in the Quebec culture and tap into the province’s distinct joie de vivre for the full experience, complete with Charlevoix’s finest culinary delicacies: local cheeses and cold cuts, microbrewery beers, ciders and of course, maple products.”

The website has shared the following renderings to get you even more excited — as if skiing, snowboarding, heated pools, and maple syrup isn’t enough hype:

Located just 90 minutes away from Quebec City (in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region), the four-season all-inclusive mountain resort is spread across over 300 acres of a preserved natural landscape. It features sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River.

It’s tough to top when it comes to enchanting mountain getaways.