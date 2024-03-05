There will be some traffic disruptions to the George Massey Tunnel over a month-long period early this spring due to the installation of a new counterflow system.

The provincial government announced today that starting on Monday, March 11, the existing peak period electronic lane-control system for the tunnel crossing will be turned off for four weeks to enable work on the technological upgrade.

During these four weeks, the old-fashioned system of manual counterflow operations will be in place temporarily, with traffic-control crews manually installing the counterflow during peak commuting times by using traffic-control vehicles, traffic-control personnel, and traffic devices.

This includes the use of cones and barriers to establish the peak direction counterflow instead of the electronic lane-control system.

The manual counterflow operations will be in place from about 5:45 am to 9:30 am and from about 3 pm to 6:30 pm on weekdays, which are the same as the existing counterflow windows.

The provincial government is urging drivers to use caution, obey posted speed limits, and watch for traffic-control personnel.

There will also be full overnight closures of the tunnel and the approaches from Thursday, April 4 to Monday, April 8.

The installation of a new electronic counterflow system is an interim upgrade to the existing George Massey Tunnel, which is expected to permanently close for its decommissioning in 2030 when the $4.15 billion Highway 99 upgrade project with a new replacement eight-lane immersed tunnel opens. The bidding process for a major contractor to build the new tunnel began last year, and a successful proponent is expected to be announced in 2024.

Ahead of the opening of the new tunnel, the provincial government is also performing various upgrades along the Highway 99 corridor within Richmond and Delta, including a new bus-only connection southbound between Bridgeport Road and southbound Highway 99, new bus-only lanes on the shoulder, and a new expanded Steveston interchange, which is expected to reach completion in 2025.