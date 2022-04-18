A climate activist and supporter of the Save Old Growth movement was perched atop a ladder blocking traffic at Grandview Highway and Boundary Road, a key route between Vancouver and Burnaby.

Other activists were glued to the highway, and some arrests were made by the RCMP detachment in Burnaby.

The man who was perched atop the ladder has not been named, but Save Old Growth suggests he is a father.

“Why are we doing this? Because the literal future of humanity is completely f*cked.”

A social media post from Save Old Growth suggests that 10 police cars “responded to this scene of nonviolent action.”

The protest was the third consecutive week of highway disruptions.

The area is a very busy one for commuters and the demonstration likely caused many delays.

All five lanes of traffic were blocked by climate activists on Grandview Highway going into Vancouver.

Burnaby firefighters eventually made it to the scene and helped lift and remove the man from the ladder using a harness.

“The government still has not acted to pass legislation to end all old-growth logging in British Columbia,” reads a statement from this morning.

The statement goes on to say that 80 people have been arrested in BC since January in connection with disruptions.

“Disruptions will continue to escalate until the government acts to pass legislation, as soon as that happens we will be off the highway.”