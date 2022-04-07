City of Vancouver expands cycling education to all Grade 6 and 7 students

More elementary students across Vancouver will have access to biking safety education starting this year.

The municipal government announced this week it is expanding the School Active Travel Education program as part of its $500 million Climate Emergency Action Plan.

The course is being delivered in partnership with the Vancouver School Board and non-profit advocacy group HUB Cycling. The course is being made available to all Grade 6 and 7 students in public schools.

The free program will be offered at 37 schools in 2022 — up from the previous six schools per year since the program first began in 2018. More schools are planned for future years.

Students in the course will receive four lessons on walking and cycling safety theory, and on bike schools via school ground training and neighbourhood group rides.

HUB Cycling will provide bicycles and helmets to students who need them, ensuring all students can participate. Students will also receive a course completion certificate upon completion.

“Cycling in a city can be daunting for kids and their parents. Courses like Ride the Road build confidence, encourage independence, and show that safe, active travel to school can be a fun, green, and healthy way to get around,” said Paul Storer, the director of transportation for the City of Vancouver.