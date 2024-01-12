Popular cereals and granola bars recalled in Canada due to Salmonella

Check your pantry immediately — you might have a recalled box of cereal in your home that isn’t safe to consume.

Various cereals and granola bars have been recalled across Canada due to a possible Salmonella contamination. The list comprises mainly Quaker brand products, but one Cap’n Crunch product has also been affected.

“Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products,” Health Canada warns.

Keep an eye out for Cap’n Crunch Treat Bar in “Berry” flavour, along with the following Quaker products:

Harvest Crunch Original Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Dark Chocolate Cranberry Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Raisin Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Light and Crisp Honey Nut Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Light & Crisp Raisin Almond Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Apple Crumble Granola Cereal

Harvest Crunch Canadian Maple Cereal

Harvest Crunch Cereal Light and Crisp Honey Nut Value Pack

Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Chewy S’mores Granola Bars

Chewy Rocky Road Granola Bars

Chewy Apple Fruit Crumble Granola Bars

Chewy Fruit Crumble Peach Granola Bars

Chewy Caramel Chocolate Granola Bars

Chewy Fruit Crumble Strawberry Granola Bars

Chewy Chocolatey Fun Granola Bars

Chewy Fruity Fun Granola Bars

Dipps Caramel Nut Granola Bars

Dipps Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Dipps Rainbow Chip Granola Bars

Dipps Chocolate Fudge Granola Bars

Dipps Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Dipps Cookies and Cream Granola Bars

Dipps Salted Butterscotch Crunch Granola Bars

Dipps Granola Bars Variety Pack

Dipps Granola Bars

Yogurt Strawberry Granola Bars

Yogurt Vanilla Granola Bars

Yogurt Blueberry Granola Bars

Yogurt Variety Pack – Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Granola Bars

Yogurt Variety Pack Granola Bars

The recall applies to products with specific Universal Product Codes (UPCs) and best-before dates. To check if you bought one of the impacted products, check the relevant UPCs and dates here.

The products were pulled after a recall in another country, and no illnesses associated with their consumption have been reported.

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation is underway, and the agency is verifying that all affected products are removed from shelves.

Contact your doctor if you think you might have gotten sick from eating one of these products. Don’t sell, use, or give away recalled products — it is a crime in Canada.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” warned Health Canada.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” it concluded.