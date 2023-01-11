NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

City of Vancouver crews "back on track" with garbage collection after significant delays

Jan 11 2023, 1:35 am
Garbage collection in Vancouver during snowfall. (City of Vancouver)

More than two weeks after snowfall wreaked havoc on the roads before Christmas, the City of Vancouver says its crews are now “back on track” with garbage and organics green bins collection.

And by Wednesday, January 11, City crews should be fully caught up.

City crews have been working overtime, seven days per week, to catch up on delayed or cancelled collections for about 30,000 addresses. Some residents have not seen their bins collected in a month or more.

The municipal government’s current standard for the return to normal with green bin collection is based on the temporary measure of reduced pickup schedules from weekly to once every two weeks this winter season, between December 19, 2022 and March 6, 2023. As previously announced, the twice-monthly pickup schedule for green bin is due to the possibility of winter weather disruptions, with trucks unable to access icy laneways, as well as labour issues and aging City trucks in need of replacement.

As for the blue recycling boxes, this pick-up service is provided for free by Recycle BC through their contractor, not City crews.

The City’s political leadership says they will direct City staff to work on improving their procedures to reduce the frequency of missed pickups.

“I’ve been hearing frustration from many residents who are dealing with overflowing bins. I hear your concerns loud and clear. Council has been working closely with City staff to get garbage and green bin collection back on track,” said ABC mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

ABC city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung added: “We know garbage and green bin collection are essential services residents rely on. We’re sorry for the frustration caused by missed pickups. This is an issue we take seriously, and we are asking City staff to review processes and issues, and identify how we can improve response and communication during extreme weather events.”

Here are some of the pickup complaints received by the City of Vancouver through Twitter:

