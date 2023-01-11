More than two weeks after snowfall wreaked havoc on the roads before Christmas, the City of Vancouver says its crews are now “back on track” with garbage and organics green bins collection.

And by Wednesday, January 11, City crews should be fully caught up.

City crews have been working overtime, seven days per week, to catch up on delayed or cancelled collections for about 30,000 addresses. Some residents have not seen their bins collected in a month or more.

The municipal government’s current standard for the return to normal with green bin collection is based on the temporary measure of reduced pickup schedules from weekly to once every two weeks this winter season, between December 19, 2022 and March 6, 2023. As previously announced, the twice-monthly pickup schedule for green bin is due to the possibility of winter weather disruptions, with trucks unable to access icy laneways, as well as labour issues and aging City trucks in need of replacement.

As for the blue recycling boxes, this pick-up service is provided for free by Recycle BC through their contractor, not City crews.

The City’s political leadership says they will direct City staff to work on improving their procedures to reduce the frequency of missed pickups.

“I’ve been hearing frustration from many residents who are dealing with overflowing bins. I hear your concerns loud and clear. Council has been working closely with City staff to get garbage and green bin collection back on track,” said ABC mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

ABC city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung added: “We know garbage and green bin collection are essential services residents rely on. We’re sorry for the frustration caused by missed pickups. This is an issue we take seriously, and we are asking City staff to review processes and issues, and identify how we can improve response and communication during extreme weather events.”

Here are some of the pickup complaints received by the City of Vancouver through Twitter:

The @CityofVancouver is absolutely terrible at it’s municipal services, from being extremely underprepared for snow, to now having not provided garbage or recycling pick up for nearly a month in some neighbourhoods. Request your contractors go out and do pick ups again.#vanpoli pic.twitter.com/wFOPO5HhIf — Brad Barrett (@brad_barrett) January 4, 2023

On Monday @CityofVancouver are supposed to pick up our garbage, recycling, and organic waste for the first time in nearly a month. All for a couple of days of snow. The incompetence is staggering giving the tax rate. If they don’t, I’m going to dump it in front of city hall — Stefano Buliani (@sapessi) January 7, 2023

We’re in a townhouse complex and our private contractor missed a pickup due to the snow last week. When they finally come Friday, it’ll be a month since they last picked up garbage. Not ideal. — Dixon Tam (@DixonTam) January 5, 2023

I really hope @CityofVancouver actually picks up my garbage and green bin tomorrow as scheduled bc the post holiday stench is getting bad — liv (@ABeautifulLife) January 5, 2023

We haven’t had any of garbage, green bin, or recycling since before Christmas and with all of the cooking, it’s completely full. My green bin is so full so is garbage I’m just praying it comes tomorrow — liv (@ABeautifulLife) January 5, 2023

@CityofVancouver when are you going to pick up garbage and the green bin.. this has been weeks already pic.twitter.com/BIbjais7Ut — Simon Kwok (@si_kwok) January 5, 2023

Mine were picked up as well for the first time in over 4 weeks. Not sure if it helped but a group of neighbours banded together & kept calling 311 to complain. This week GFL & City showed up on the allotted day & got it all collected. — Dave Pasin (@dave_pasin) January 8, 2023

Have to give credit where credit is due. Garbage and recycling were both picked up last week on time as scheduled. Thank you for getting the job done — Dave Pasin (@dave_pasin) January 10, 2023

you’ve cut garbage services in half, then you don’t come and you’ve now cut green bin in half and they don’t come and all december we’ve barely been serviced and now you say there’s too much garbage/recycling and you might not come,so how about cutting our property taxes in half? — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) January 3, 2023

Gonna Dump mine on City hall lawn if it doesn’t get picked up soon — kill_the_whale (@Kronitor) January 10, 2023

@CityofVancouver it’s been since Dec. 8 since our entire neighbourhood’s garbage and recycling was picked up. That’s embarrassing. — Nick Wells (@nickwellsy) January 3, 2023

Another week, another week of no pick up from @CityofVancouver But somehow, because You contracted it out it “not our problem”. COV. You suck. Blue bin is already overflowing. Our tax dollars NOT at work. #eastvan pic.twitter.com/oHluwz0xR3 — Anthony 🏳️‍🌈 (@eastsidedads) January 7, 2023

My garbage was supposed to have been picked up on the 21st, and has not yet been picked up. This means this city will have not picked up our garbage for a month. — Eric Darden (@trollfreeonly) January 5, 2023

Before I left for work at 7:30 am, blue bins and yellow bags emptied. Home 3:50 pm, green bin and garbage bins emptied. Wow! — Wah Gee 朱華 (@wahgee88) January 7, 2023

Hey City of Vancouver, on the property tax statement says we will pay a penalty if we pay late. Does the same apply if the city misses our garbage collecting. We pay/you pay. We want a rebate on our taxes. Collect our taxes….collect our garbage. — mesoevo (@mesoevo) January 5, 2023

Hey @CityofVancouver No green bin or recycling pick up in Kitsilano since December 16th. Snow, holidays, yada yada. No pick up until January 10th? Do better. — Dianne Newman (@DianneNewman11) January 6, 2023