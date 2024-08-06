If you’re looking for a new job in the AI or data fields, you may want to brush off your resume because CIBC has announced it is hiring over 200 roles in the next year.

CIBC said in a release that the priority for these new hires will be to develop “resilient and trustworthy” AI solutions across the bank.

“We strongly believe that using AI thoughtfully will add to the momentum we have across our bank in delivering for our stakeholders and executing on our client-focused growth strategy,” said CIBC’s head of technology, infrastructure, and innovation, Christina Kramer.

CIBC said it has piloted several programs that include GenAI functionality, and the hires will allow the bank to “operationalize AI at scale.”

Kramer added that AI is currently in demand across the industry, and the company is working to build its governance and structure around that technology.

“Adding to our data and AI teams is an opportunity to continue to transform how we work and interact with our clients while enhancing our productivity and efficiency,” she stated.

If you’re considering applying, CIBC offers some pretty sweet employee perks and benefits.

According to the bank’s website, employees receive a 50% share matching plan and a benefit pension plan. They’re also eligible for competitive vacation, fertility coverage, including IVF and surrogacy costs, and flexible medical and dental coverage.

CIBC isn’t the only company looking to grow its staff. According to recent data from consulting firm Robert Half, Canadian companies say they’ll be hiring and looking to add more positions to their workforce in the second half of the year.

The company’s State of Hiring Survey found that 52% of companies in Canada plan to add new permanent jobs for the remainder of 2024.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming job postings on CIBC’s careers page.