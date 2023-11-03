It’s been less than 48 hours since the BC’s new pay transparency laws took effect, but locals are wondering why not all visible job postings have been updated with salary ranges.

As of November 1, all publicly posted jobs in BC must display a salary range.

The new rules in the Pay Transparency Act are aimed at shortening BC’s gender pay gap, which is one of the largest in the country, with women earning 17% less than men on average.

However, some British Columbians have noticed not all companies have seemed to comply with the rules.

According to Reddit user, Exact_Maintenance_57, their employer posted job ads today “without any salary range.”

They added that while they are aware the rules recently came into place they, “can’t wait to see how underpaid [they are] for [their] role.”

Others criticized the law as “pretty toothless legislation until we see the regulations.”



According to the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, last year, there were consultations leading up to the development of the Pay Transparency Act.

“As this new requirement took effect November 1, the ministry appreciates that some employers may need time to adjust their postings to meet the new requirement,” the province said in an email statement to Daily Hive. “The Ministry has reached out to employer associations and job search websites, including LinkedIn and Indeed.com, to request they take steps to ensure that employers from British Columbia include salary or wage information when posting job opportunities.”

The province added that over the next few weeks, the ministry will monitor if companies adhere to the new requirement and follow up with employers if they continue to have “non-compliant job postings.”

The province also encourages British Columbians concerned about their employer not posting pay ranges to report this to the Ministry of Finance’s Director of Pay Transparency by emailing P[email protected].

Other changes coming to BC include post-transparency reports which over 1,000 employees must share starting November 1, 2024. Additionally, in 2025, this applies to employers with 300 employees or more and, by 2026, with 50 employees or more.

With files from Megan Devlin and Amir Ali