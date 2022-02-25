These Canadian phone companies are waiving long-distance charges to Ukraine

In light of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, Canadian phone companies have decided to help in their own way.

Rogers, Bell, Fido, Telus and Freedom Mobile have all announced that they’re waiving long-distance call and text fees from Canada to Ukraine.

This comes after Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the neighbouring Eastern European country early Thursday.

Troops raided the border by land, air, and sea, forcing civilians to evacuate and shelter themselves from explosions.

According to the federal government, there are approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian Canadians in the country, many of whom are trying to get in touch with their families across the globe.

Here are the details:

Rogers

The company is waiving all charges until the end of March. In addition, they are also waiving roaming fees for customers that are currently in Ukraine.

To support our customers connecting with loved ones in Ukraine, we are waiving all long-distance & SMS charges to Ukraine and roaming fees for Rogers customers currently in the country until the end of March. — Rogers (@Rogers) February 24, 2022

Bell

Effective immediately, the company is waiving home phone and consumer mobility postpaid long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in Ukraine, effective immediately, we will be waiving all Home Phone and consumer Mobility Postpaid Long Distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31, 2022. This will be applied automatically. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) February 24, 2022

Fido

The company is also waiving roaming fees for Fido customers in Ukraine until the end of March.

To support our customers connecting with loved ones in Ukraine, we are waiving all long-distance & SMS charges to Ukraine and roaming fees for Fido customers currently in the country until the end of March. pic.twitter.com/5O7FsO83s2 — Fido (@Fidomobile) February 24, 2022

Freedom Mobile

The company is waiving international long-distance and SMS fees for calls and texts to Ukraine until March 31st.

We are thinking of those at home and abroad affected by the urgent situation in Ukraine. To help Freedom Mobile customers stay connected to loved ones, we are waiving International Long Distance and SMS fees for calls and texts to Ukraine until March 31. — Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) February 24, 2022

Telus

They are waiving all additional charges for long-distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine until March 12.

Support Update: To help you stay connected to your family and friends in Ukraine, we are waiving all additional charges for long distance Calls and Texts made from Canada to the Ukraine until Mar 12. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) February 24, 2022

If your family in Ukraine needs assistance, the federal government has also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone at home or abroad with urgent Ukraine-related immigration questions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly advises Canadians in Ukraine to shelter in places if they’re not able to leave the country safely.

If you’re looking for ways to help Ukraine, here’s a list of reputable resources.