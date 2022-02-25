NewsWorld News

These Canadian phone companies are waiving long-distance charges to Ukraine

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Feb 25 2022, 5:00 pm
John Delaney/Daily Hive

In light of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, Canadian phone companies have decided to help in their own way.

Rogers, Bell, Fido, Telus and Freedom Mobile have all announced that they’re waiving long-distance call and text fees from Canada to Ukraine.

This comes after Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the neighbouring Eastern European country early Thursday.

Troops raided the border by land, air, and sea, forcing civilians to evacuate and shelter themselves from explosions.

According to the federal government, there are approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian Canadians in the country, many of whom are trying to get in touch with their families across the globe.

Here are the details:

Rogers

The company is waiving all charges until the end of March. In addition, they are also waiving roaming fees for customers that are currently in Ukraine.

Bell

Effective immediately, the company is waiving home phone and consumer mobility postpaid long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

Fido

The company is also waiving roaming fees for Fido customers in Ukraine until the end of March.

Freedom Mobile

The company is waiving international long-distance and SMS fees for calls and texts to Ukraine until March 31st.

Telus

They are waiving all additional charges for long-distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine until March 12.

If your family in Ukraine needs assistance, the federal government has also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone at home or abroad with urgent Ukraine-related immigration questions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly advises Canadians in Ukraine to shelter in places if they’re not able to leave the country safely.

If you’re looking for ways to help Ukraine, here’s a list of reputable resources.

