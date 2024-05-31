These BC cities were ranked two of the most walkable in Canada

Walk this way — or any way, it doesn’t matter — because in these two BC cities, you’re never too far from the best attractions.

Victoria and Vancouver are among the most walkable cities in Canada, recently ranking second and sixth for tourist walkability in a study by Preply, a language learning platform.

According to Preply, this study used data from Tripadvisor and Google Maps to determine the walking times between each city’s top five attractions across 21 major Canadian cities.

In Victoria, the main attractions, which include Craigdarroch Castle, the Royal BC Museum, the Inner Harbour Pathway, the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, and Beacon Hill Park, are conveniently within an hour’s walk.

Meanwhile, Vancouver consistently ranks as one of the most walkable cities around the world, and surprisingly, takes the sixth spot in this list. In 2020, it ranked as one of the most walkable in the country.

According to Preply, it takes under 2.5 hours (for a total of 9.5 km) to walk to each of Vancouver’s top five destinations: Stanley Park, Granville Island and its public market, Vancouver Aquarium, and VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Interestingly, Halifax topped the list for walkability, followed by London, Ottawa, and Toronto. Surprisingly, Montreal, which was ranked second for walkability in the country by Redfin in 2020, did not make this list.

