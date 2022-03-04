Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría adds five more weeks of shows to Vancouver run

The big top hasn’t even rolled into town yet, and already it’s extending its stay.

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría, premiering in Vancouver on March 25, has announced that the highly anticipated show will extend its run at Concord Pacific Place for an additional five weeks.

The internationally acclaimed production of Alegría will now run until June 5, which means there are plenty of opportunities to see the famed circus live and in person.

Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal.

Viewers can expect incredible acrobatics, gorgeous costumes, stunning backdrops, and a mesmerizing soundtrack.

Global performances for Alegría restarted last fall after 10 weeks of rehearsals. Vancouver will be the third city visited during this circuit, following Houston and Seattle.

Tickets for the newly announced performances of Alegria are currently available online to Cirque Club members. Fans can join the club via a free subscription at cirqueclub.com.

All tickets will be available to the general public starting on Monday, March 7, and start at $65.

When: March 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online. Tickets for the new dates are currently available to Cirque Club members. Available to the general public starting on Monday, March 7

With files from Vincent Plana

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Cirque du Soleil