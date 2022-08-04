You can watch select movies at Cineplex for just $2.99 in Vancouver this month
If you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment that won’t break the bank, Cineplex has got you covered.
The movie theatre is showing select films for just $2.99 this month at several of its Vancouver locations.
The Family Favourites program runs every Saturday morning throughout August, according to Cineplex’s site.
Grab some popcorn and watch the following movies for a fraction of a regular ticket price on these dates:
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – August 6
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – August 13
- The Secret of NIMH – August 20
- Sonic the Hedgehog – August 27
Cineplex Vancouver locations offering the Family Favourites deal vary by date, so be sure to check the listing of the movie for more details.
There are also deals for showings in September too:
- The Adventures of Tintin – September 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – September 10
Snag these $2.99 movie tickets for your friends and family here.