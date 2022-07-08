270º panoramic movie theatre screen opens in Langley
A whole new movie experience has just been introduced to a Langley cinema.
ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection theatre screen, allows for 270-degree panoramic movie projection. This will be the second location in the province — the first being in Vancouver.
The inaugural viewing on the immersive screen by Cineplex was debuted with Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.
- You might also like:
- Quebec's first 270º panoramic movie theatre screen opens in Montreal this week
- The summer lineup of FREE outdoor movies in downtown Vancouver has been revealed
- Here's where you can watch outdoor movies in Metro Vancouver this summer
“ScreenX uses a proprietary system to expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding the audience with exclusive imagery as though they were inside the movie,” a release reads. “CiScreenX provides a virtual reality-like setting with cinema-quality resolution, creating a truly immersive experience for moviegoers.”
Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s executive vice president of exhibition and LBE, said this technology leaves movie lovers with a memorable experience that just can’t be replicated at home.
ScreenX locations across Canada:
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley, BC
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, Calgary, AB
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton, Edmonton, AB
- Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg¸ Winnipeg, MB
- Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster, Ancaster, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, Toronto, ON
- Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Toronto, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Toronto, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa ON
- Cineplex Odeon Cinemas Brossard and VIP, Brossard, QC
- Scotiabank Theatre Halifax, Halifax, NS
Get your tickets at Cineplex.com or on the Cineplex app.