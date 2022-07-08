NewsArtsVentureMovies & TVMedia

270º panoramic movie theatre screen opens in Langley

Jul 8 2022, 11:35 pm
Cineplex

A whole new movie experience has just been introduced to a Langley cinema

ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection theatre screen, allows for 270-degree panoramic movie projection. This will be the second location in the province — the first being in Vancouver

The inaugural viewing on the immersive screen by Cineplex was debuted with Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

“ScreenX uses a proprietary system to expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding the audience with exclusive imagery as though they were inside the movie,” a release reads. “CiScreenX provides a virtual reality-like setting with cinema-quality resolution, creating a truly immersive experience for moviegoers.”

Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s executive vice president of exhibition and LBE, said this technology leaves movie lovers with a memorable experience that just can’t be replicated at home.

ScreenX locations across Canada:

  • Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
  • Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley, BC
  • Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, Calgary, AB
  • Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton, Edmonton, AB
  • Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg¸ Winnipeg, MB
  • Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster, Ancaster, ON
  • Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, Toronto, ON
  • Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Toronto, ON
  • Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Toronto, ON
  • Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa ON
  • Cineplex Odeon Cinemas Brossard and VIP, Brossard, QC
  • Scotiabank Theatre Halifax, Halifax, NS

Get your tickets at Cineplex.com or on the Cineplex app.

