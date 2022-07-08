270º panoramic movie theatre screen opens in Langley

A whole new movie experience has just been introduced to a Langley cinema.

ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection theatre screen, allows for 270-degree panoramic movie projection. This will be the second location in the province — the first being in Vancouver.

The inaugural viewing on the immersive screen by Cineplex was debuted with Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

“ScreenX uses a proprietary system to expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding the audience with exclusive imagery as though they were inside the movie,” a release reads. “CiScreenX provides a virtual reality-like setting with cinema-quality resolution, creating a truly immersive experience for moviegoers.”

Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s executive vice president of exhibition and LBE, said this technology leaves movie lovers with a memorable experience that just can’t be replicated at home.

ScreenX locations across Canada:

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley, BC

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, Calgary, AB

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton, Edmonton, AB

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg¸ Winnipeg, MB

Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster, Ancaster, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Toronto, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Toronto, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa ON

Cineplex Odeon Cinemas Brossard and VIP, Brossard, QC

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax, Halifax, NS

