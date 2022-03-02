Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

We made it to March! If you’ve spent the past week doom-scrolling on Twitter, Netflix has the perfect incentive for you to put down your phone.

The streaming service released some captivating films and documentaries for your mid-week watch, so grab your favourite snacks, settle into your couch and relax a little.

From an epic pirate adventure to a film that follows two men on a challenging polar expedition, you’re sure to find a brief escape from the heavy news cycle.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix. The weekend will be here before you know it.

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories reveal some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

Exploring Greenland’s vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battles stormy waters, puzzling clues and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea.

In case you missed it, here are other must-see movies that were released:

Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexico’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavours that are worth the stomach aches.

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.