Cineplex launching monthly subscription service next week

Cineplex is launching a new monthly subscription service for Canadian cinephiles.

Called CineClub, the program was announced in the inaugural issue of Star Cineplex—the re-branded version of Cineplex Magazine—on August 7.

Launching on August 11, CineClub members will get a free movie every month, “member-priced” tickets, and 20% off concessions.

The service will run $9.99 per month—less than the price of one adult movie ticket. To join the club, you must be at least 14 years of age and a member of the Scene rewards program.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Cineplex theatres across Canada to close their doors for much of the last 17 months.

In June, as virus cases dwindled and lockdowns lifted, Cineplex reopened its theatres in British Columbia and Alberta. Ontario cinemas began welcoming movie-goers in July.

