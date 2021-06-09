Cineplex plans to reopen movie theatres across BC next week
Good news movie lovers: Cineplex has announced that it plans to reopen its BC theatres on Tuesday, June 15.
If the province enters Step 2 of its reopening plan, that is.
Based on guidelines from local public health authorities, the movie theatres will open with a 50-person capacity per auditorium. Cineplex will also introduce enhanced safety and cleaning measures and update procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside the theatres.
“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex, in a media release.
“We continue to prioritize health and safety measures to ensure that our theatres are a safe, relaxing, and inviting space for movie-lovers to escape with family and friends.”
- See also:
As part of its reopening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases. These include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spirit Untamed, A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, In The Heights, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Also opening June 16 is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.
For theatre-goers looking for a different way to enjoy the amazing sound, giant screens, and delicious snacks Cineplex offers, the company suggests checking out their Private Movie Nights.
Available at select locations, guests can book their own private screening and catch a new release or their favourite flick on the big screen, day or night. Cineplex says that this makes for an affordable way for families, friends, and other groups to gather safely.
Cineplex locations that are scheduled to reopen in British Columbia on June 15 include:
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, Abbotsford
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack, Chilliwack
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Coquitlam
- Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna
- Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas, Langford
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley
- SilverCity Mission Cinemas, Mission
- Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo
- Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas, Pitt Meadows
- Famous Players 6 Cinemas, Prince George
- Famous Players Prince Rupert Cinemas, Prince Rupert
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey
- Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP, Vancouver
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver
- Fifth Avenue Cinemas, Vancouver
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver
- The Park Theatre, Vancouver
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, West Vancouver
- Galaxy Cinemas Vernon, Vernon
- Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas, Victoria
- SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria
Movie-goers can find information on showtimes and tickets on the Cineplex website and app or by visiting their local theatre.
With files from Elle McLean