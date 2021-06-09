Cineplex plans to reopen movie theatres across BC next week

Good news movie lovers: Cineplex has announced that it plans to reopen its BC theatres on Tuesday, June 15.

If the province enters Step 2 of its reopening plan, that is.

Based on guidelines from local public health authorities, the movie theatres will open with a 50-person capacity per auditorium. Cineplex will also introduce enhanced safety and cleaning measures and update procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside the theatres.

“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex, in a media release.

“We continue to prioritize health and safety measures to ensure that our theatres are a safe, relaxing, and inviting space for movie-lovers to escape with family and friends.”

As part of its reopening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases. These include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spirit Untamed, A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, In The Heights, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Also opening June 16 is Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

For theatre-goers looking for a different way to enjoy the amazing sound, giant screens, and delicious snacks Cineplex offers, the company suggests checking out their Private Movie Nights.

Available at select locations, guests can book their own private screening and catch a new release or their favourite flick on the big screen, day or night. Cineplex says that this makes for an affordable way for families, friends, and other groups to gather safely.

Cineplex locations that are scheduled to reopen in British Columbia on June 15 include:

Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, Abbotsford

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby

Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack, Chilliwack

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Coquitlam

Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna

Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas, Langford

Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley

SilverCity Mission Cinemas, Mission

Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo

Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas, Pitt Meadows

Famous Players 6 Cinemas, Prince George

Famous Players Prince Rupert Cinemas, Prince Rupert

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey

Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP, Vancouver

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver

Fifth Avenue Cinemas, Vancouver

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver

The Park Theatre, Vancouver

Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, West Vancouver

Galaxy Cinemas Vernon, Vernon

Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas, Victoria

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria

Movie-goers can find information on showtimes and tickets on the Cineplex website and app or by visiting their local theatre.

With files from Elle McLean