Cineplex is offering a limited time BOGO deal on movie tickets
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve staying out in the cold, Cineplex has got you covered.
The movie theatre is currently offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on tickets bought on its website or mobile app.
Sharing movie magic is made for the holidays.✨ Now until Sunday, buy one movie ticket and get a second one free online with code 2021241. Book your tickets now! 🎟️ ➡️ https://t.co/8MoGL9lUeq pic.twitter.com/dn9Rkt38AA
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) December 8, 2021
From December 8 to 12, filmgoers can buy one movie ticket and get a second one free using the code 2021241. The deal also works for Cineplex VIP tickets.
Unfortunately for Spider-Man fans, the deal is only valid for showtimes before December 13, so you can’t buy a ticket between the 8th and the 12th for No Way Home, which releases December 17.
However, there are still plenty of great movies to watch. Gaga fans can get a free ticket to see House of Gucci. If you’re looking for a whimsical, family-friendly movie, you might want to grab a free ticket for Disney’s Encanto. Broadway fans can take advantage of this deal by getting tickets to see West Side Story.
The promotion is only available for a limited time, so buy those tickets fast!