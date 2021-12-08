Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

The holiday season is in full force, and so Netflix has some movies to get you in the festive spirit.

The streaming service has released movies that’ll take you on an adventure with one of Santa’s elves and on a journey with a rising comedic star.

Along with must-see titles from earlier this month, here is what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada tonight.

A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

Here are other movies that came out earlier in November on Netflix Canada, in case you missed them:

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed, and co-written by Paco Caballero (“Cites”).

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years.