Chrystia Freeland slammed for Prairies comment, deeming tiny $1,700/month units "affordable"

Mar 14 2024, 7:26 pm
photocosmos1/Shutterstock | Hudson House/Screenshot

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is under fire on social media for claiming a new BC apartment building — with micro units starting at $1,700 — was an affordable option for low and middle-income Canadians.

“I am here at Hudson House. You can see amazing views all around me. This is an apartment building with 227 apartments for low and middle-income Canadians, and it was built thanks to our Apartment Construction Loan program,” she says in a video clip posted to X.

What Freeland failed to mention in her video was the price of the units.

According to the Hudson House pricing page, a 330 sq ft microunit starts at $1,700 per month.

A larger 630 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit costs $2,680 per month, and a two-bedroom, two-bath 816 sq ft unit costs $3,315 per month.

According to the latest rent report from Zumper, Victoria is the fourth-priciest market in Canada, with one-bedroom units averaging $2,030 and two-bedrooms priced at $3,150 per month. Still, these averages are lower than some of the units being offered at Hudson House.

Folks in the comments were quick to point out Freeland’s omission, criticizing her for being “out to lunch.”

“Low and middle income families? LMAO. Not quite,” said one X-user who pointed out how much the units are going for.

“You lost the plot,” one person remarked in the comments.

“Most ‘low income’ people I know can’t afford prices starting from $1,825 for a studio let alone anything larger,” remarked another.

Another person called out the deputy prime minister for failing to mention the prices in her video.

“You wouldn’t dare to reference the rent prices … because they aren’t affordable and low to middle-income families can’t afford them, and you know it!!!” they wrote.

Another X user reminisced about what “middle-class” living used to be like when it came to looking for a home.

During her visit to the Hudson House, Freeland, who is from Alberta, also managed to irk folks from the Prairie provinces with her comments about BC.

“For Prairie people, the real-life version of dying and going to heaven is to move to BC,” she said.

Many on social media remarked that Freeland had once again “lost touch” with her comments.

“Wow, how arrogant…?” said another.

“She has lost touch with reality,” wrote one person.

Others felt that Freeland needed to apologize to people in the Prairie provinces for her comments.

Despite Freeland’s claims, it seems that many in BC are looking to leave due to the high cost of living.

An exclusive study conducted for Daily Hive by Mustel Group found that among 750 BC residents, 33%, or one-third of those residents, have entertained the idea of relocating to another province.

Mustel Group’s study revealed that Alberta and Ontario were the most popular choices for people considering leaving BC.

With files from Amir Ali

