Chrystia Freeland slammed for Prairies comment, deeming tiny $1,700/month units "affordable"

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is under fire on social media for claiming a new BC apartment building — with micro units starting at $1,700 — was an affordable option for low and middle-income Canadians.

“I am here at Hudson House. You can see amazing views all around me. This is an apartment building with 227 apartments for low and middle-income Canadians, and it was built thanks to our Apartment Construction Loan program,” she says in a video clip posted to X.

We’re building more homes, faster, right across the country — and it was great to visit one new example in Victoria, BC, with beautiful new apartments for low and middle income Canadians. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/FS4mAuEMJX — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) March 12, 2024

What Freeland failed to mention in her video was the price of the units.

According to the Hudson House pricing page, a 330 sq ft microunit starts at $1,700 per month.

A larger 630 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit costs $2,680 per month, and a two-bedroom, two-bath 816 sq ft unit costs $3,315 per month.

According to the latest rent report from Zumper, Victoria is the fourth-priciest market in Canada, with one-bedroom units averaging $2,030 and two-bedrooms priced at $3,150 per month. Still, these averages are lower than some of the units being offered at Hudson House.

Folks in the comments were quick to point out Freeland’s omission, criticizing her for being “out to lunch.”

“Low and middle income families? LMAO. Not quite,” said one X-user who pointed out how much the units are going for.

Low and middle income families? LMAO. Not quite. • 330 sqft, zero bedrooms, 1 bath – $1680/month • 480 sqft, zero bedrooms, 1 bath – $1825/month • 581 sqft, 1 bed (finally you get bedroom), 1 bath – $2410/month • 630 sqft, 1 bed, 1 bath – $2640/month pic.twitter.com/F4F4l2yw7n — Underboob Jess (@Buffbabe3) March 13, 2024

“You lost the plot,” one person remarked in the comments.

Lowest rent for 2 bedroom apartment is $3,285 in that building. You lost the plot pic.twitter.com/Kg3PY4vM9B — Dima (@dima_nomad) March 13, 2024

“Most ‘low income’ people I know can’t afford prices starting from $1,825 for a studio let alone anything larger,” remarked another.

Most “low income” people I know can’t afford prices starting from $1,825 for a studio let alone anything larger. You’re out to lunch. — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) March 12, 2024

Another person called out the deputy prime minister for failing to mention the prices in her video.

“You wouldn’t dare to reference the rent prices … because they aren’t affordable and low to middle-income families can’t afford them, and you know it!!!” they wrote.

You wouldn’t dare to reference the rent prices … because they aren’t affordable and low to middle income families can’t afford them, and you know it!!! — The Wealthy Marketer (@mattcolangelo) March 12, 2024

Another X user reminisced about what “middle-class” living used to be like when it came to looking for a home.

I am older enough to remember when middle class was 3 bedroom detached, not 1 bedroom box. And you owned it, not rented. — Andrew Bailey 🍎 (@NervousNed64) March 13, 2024

During her visit to the Hudson House, Freeland, who is from Alberta, also managed to irk folks from the Prairie provinces with her comments about BC.

It’s safe to say the Liberals have lost complete touch with how people

think & feel. Freeland just proves my point. pic.twitter.com/0XyEGRncNj — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) March 12, 2024

“For Prairie people, the real-life version of dying and going to heaven is to move to BC,” she said.

Many on social media remarked that Freeland had once again “lost touch” with her comments.

Lost touch or simply don’t care? — Stephen Kalil (@StephenKalil) March 12, 2024

“Wow, how arrogant…?” said another.

“She has lost touch with reality,” wrote one person.

she has lost touch with reality #prairiegirl — cutsietootsie (@hansoncharter) March 12, 2024

Others felt that Freeland needed to apologize to people in the Prairie provinces for her comments.

@cafreeland think you need to apologize to everyone in the prairie provinces & retract your statement — Mark& sheila (@markwatts45) March 12, 2024

How heartless can you be? This is unacceptable behavior from someone in a position of power. Apologize or step down. — الحساب محذوف (@wumaireng) March 13, 2024

Despite Freeland’s claims, it seems that many in BC are looking to leave due to the high cost of living.

An exclusive study conducted for Daily Hive by Mustel Group found that among 750 BC residents, 33%, or one-third of those residents, have entertained the idea of relocating to another province.

Mustel Group’s study revealed that Alberta and Ontario were the most popular choices for people considering leaving BC.

With files from Amir Ali