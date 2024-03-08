"Left to live in Alberta": Some residents not so stoked about life in BC

Life in BC has some residents struggling, thanks to the rising cost of living, which seems to have no end in sight.

We published this article on Wednesday based on an exclusive study conducted by Mustel Group for Daily Hive.

It revealed that among 750 BC residents, 33%, or one-third of those residents, have entertained the idea of relocating to another province.

That article received nearly 100 comments, with many people reacting to the story with sentiments about life in BC.

Mustel Group’s study revealed that Alberta and Ontario were the most popular choices for people considering leaving BC, a sentiment that resonated in the comments of the last article.