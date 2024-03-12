Rental prices in Canada climb more than 20% over last two years

As of February, Canadians were paying an average of $2,193 a month in rent — a 21% increase (or $384 per month) since the Bank of Canada started raising interest rates in 2022.

A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation reveals that rent increased by 10.5% in the past year, which was the “fastest rate of annual growth since September 2023.”

Rental increases vary by property type

Even though rent for apartments is up by 14.4%, it’s still the lowest at an average of $2,110. Rent for houses went up by 5.3% at an average asking rent of $2,347. Although condos saw the lowest increase at 5%, it’s the most expensive type of property to rent, with a monthly average of $2,372.

The rent for a three-bedroom condo apartment actually saw the lowest increase, at an average of $2,619 (a 9.9% increase), followed by a two-bedroom, which was up by 11.7%, at an average of $2,350. It was even more expensive to rent a one-bedroom this year, with an average rent of $1,954, which was up by 13.4%. But perhaps more surprising was the fact that studio apartments saw the sharpest rise at 14.8%, with an average rent of $1,589.

The nationwide effect

BC and Ontario still top the list with the highest average rents at $2,481 and $2,431, respectively, as of March. But in the past year, they actually showed the “slowest growth” in rental increases, at just 1% and 1.3%.

Residents in Alberta saw the sharpest increase at a staggering 20% annually as of February: rent for a one-bedroom apartment went up by 20.4% to an average of $1,531, while a two-bedroom apartment costs $1,886, an 18.8% increase.

But if you’re looking for the most affordable place to live in, Saskatchewan might be a viable option.

Although the average rent in the province was up by 15.8%—only second to Alberta—it still has the lowest average rent, and a one-bedroom apartment costs an average of $1,187 and a two-bedroom apartment costs $1,352.

Vancouver and Toronto remain most expensive markets

Perhaps not surprisingly, Vancouver and Toronto are still among the most expensive cities for renters. With rent at a staggering average of $3,017 a month, Vancouver takes the top spot, with Toronto coming in third with an average monthly rent of $2,803.

Despite this, rent decreased by 3.3% in Vancouver and 1.3% in Toronto.

According to the report, Edmonton tops the list with the highest average rent growth at 17.3% at an average of $1,489 monthly.

With rent going up, it’s no wonder that the number of roommate listings in four provinces surged by 72% in February compared to a year ago, which leads to the question: how can the average Canadian afford to live?