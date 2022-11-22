BC's Christmas Express train takes you through 100 acres of holiday lights

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This season, you can board a magical train decked out in lights and take a 30-minute journey through the 100-acre park that’s lit up with lights and displays.

Midway between Victoria and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan is a hidden holiday gem. It’s an open-air museum with a fully operational railway that goes all-out for the holiday season.

Board the Christmas Express passenger cars pulled by the Green Hornet locomotive and embark on a festive voyage through thousands of enchanting lights.

Guests will enjoy Christmas crafts and indoor entertainment before warming up by the fire pits.

There is also the miniature Christmas Village to explore and concession goodies to eat. And don’t forget to stop by the festive photo area to capture memories with family and friends beside the 7 ft lifelike Santa Claus.

It’s worth a holiday road trip from the mainland for this iconic island family tradition.

When: December 2 to 5, 9 to 12, 15 to 18, and 20 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times. See website for the full schedule.

Where: BC Forest Discovery Centre – 2892 Drinkwater Road, North Cowichan

Admission: $12-$14; children two and under are free. Purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson