"This is it”: Christine Sinclair letting it sink in ahead of final Canada match

It’s been a different kind of international week for Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt.

The best friends that have been representing Canada for two decades will retire from international play after Tuesday’s match against Australia. A crowd of over 45,000 will be in attendance for the Vancouver match, as the temporarily-renamed Christine Sinclair Place.

One of the greatest professional athletes to represent Canada in any sport will play her final game for her country, and that emotional impact has finally started to hit Sinclair.

“I’ve tried to treat the first part of the camp like any other camp we’ve had,” Sinclair told reporters in Vancouver on Sunday. “Trying to focus on beating Australia twice, but I knew that when we moved back to Vancouver things would change. Just the vibe around practice. I think it’s kind of sinking in now, that this is it.”

The all-time leading international goal-scorer with 190 goals to her name was preparing to join her teammates last week as she has done for 23 years when she realized this was going to be something different, something that she hadn’t experienced in her career.

“It hit me when I was packing for camp coming here,” Sinclair said. “Oh my god this is going to be the last time I’m packing for national team camp.”

Sinclair and Schmidt were never supposed to walk off the pitch and retire together.

Schmidt announced her retirement following Canada’s exit at the World Cup this past summer. The Abbotsford native was persuaded to come back for one final camp with Canada and two matches in her home province.

Having the opportunity to come back home and play on Vancouver Island last week and Vancouver on Tuesday has been a gift for Schmidt.

“I think it’s maybe more emotional for Sinc,” Schmidt told Daily Hive. “I feel like I’ve processed it at the World Cup, and this is just kind of a bonus. I feel like this is Sinc living it and it’s kind of been a lot of build up for her. I think it’s taking it moment by moment, making the most of it. We spent our lives with this team and we grew up with this team.”

Lost in the buildup and excitement is the fact that there is still a game to be played against a quality Australia team that knocked Canada out of the World Cup.

After all the pregame ceremonies, both countries will want to win the game at all costs. It’s that type of mentality that has made Sinclair and Schmidt who they are.

What would be the ultimate send-off for them?

“What I would love most would be a win with a shutout at home in front of our fans,” Schmidt said. “Sincy scoring a goal, maybe me assisting it. Honestly that is ideal. A win for our fans and giving them something to celebrate.”

Sinclair, Schmidt, and fellow BC native Jordyn Huitema will have a large contingent of family and friends in attendance, but it’s the Burnaby native who has the most tickets.

“The last I had heard was I asked for 145 tickets,” Sinclair said. “There might be eight left. I didn’t know I knew that many people.”

Sinclair and Schmidt have made a combined 555 appearances for Canada. They have both paved the way for the next generation of young athletes in Canada and not just on the pitch.

When told of their combined age of 75 years of age, Sinclair responded like only she can.

“Sh*t, I’m old.”