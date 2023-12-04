Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bublé headline Christine Sinclair farewell video

Christine Sinclair is feeling the love from celebrities both at home and beyond.

In a video posted today by CBC Sports, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Buble, former men’s and women’s national coach John Herdman, CBC’s Adrienne Arsenault and Scott Russell, Canadian women’s national team hockey players Marie Philip-Poulin and Sarah Nurse, tennis players Billie Jean King and Leylah Fernandez, and a trio of soccer players (Dwayne De Rosario, Mia Hamm, and Sinclair’s former teammate Diana Matheson) wished well to the Canadian legend.

“I just want to wish you all the best, all the luck, and all the love in retirement,” Reynolds said.

Sinclair is set for her final Canadian match tomorrow against Australia at Vancouver’s BC Place after making her debut with the women’s national team in 2000. In an ode to her illustrious career, the venue will actually be renamed “Christine Sinclair Place” for the day of her final match.

“When I look at my two daughters, I’m so thankful that they have someone like you who inspires them,” Buble said.

The 40-year-old Burnaby native Sinclair plans to play one final NWSL season next year with the Portland Thorns, where she has played since 2013.

“What you’ve never done will never be eclipsed,” Herdman said. “And you are one of the pioneers of the women’s game.”

Over the course of her Canadian career, Sinclair has scored an international record 190 goals with the national team in 322 appearances while winning three Olympic medals: one gold and two bronze.

“The game is better because we have had you in it,” Hamm said, who sits third on the all-time with 158 goals for the United States.

“You have been a true inspiration to so many of us,” Fernandez added. “You have achieved so many great things for soccer in Canada, but also for women.”

The full video is available below: