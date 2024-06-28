Chris Tanev high on Canucks' free agent wish list: report

Is Chris Tanev coming home? The 34-year-old veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and he’s apparently high on the Vancouver Canucks’ wish list.

A Thursday afternoon report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal states that Tanev is “very much” on the Canucks’ radar. Dhaliwal adds that Tanev and Jake Guentzel, who the Canucks are also believed to be interested in signing, are “1-2” on GM Patrik Allvin’s list heading into free agency.

The Canucks were linked to Tanev ahead of the trade deadline, before the Calgary Flames dealt him to the Dallas Stars. The 34-year-old blueliner is well-liked by a number of current Canucks players, who were teammates of Tanev before Jim Benning let him walk in free agency in 2020. In fact, Tanev recently attended a Zach Bryan concert in Michigan with his old defence partner, Quinn Hughes.

Vancouver has approximately $15.49 million in remaining cap space, but needs to sign five more players to complete their 23-man roster. Spots they still need to fill include a top-six winger, a defenceman, and a backup goalie.

AFP Analytics projects Tanev to earn $4.48 million per season, on a three-year deal. Guentzel’s projection is $9.31 per season on a seven-year contract.

The Canucks have just four remaining pending unrestricted free agents left on their roster, following the recent signings of Tyler Myers, Dakota Joshua, and Teddy Blueger. Elias Lindholm is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency, as is Ian Cole. Nikita Zadorov remains a possibility to return, as is goaltender Casey DeSmith, according to multiple reports yesterday.