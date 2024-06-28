Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was one of the first players selected to play at the 4 Nations Face-Off next spring. However, he’s the only Canucks player that got the honour as none of his teammates were among those announced this morning.

The star blueliner was one of the first six players named to Team USA. He joins Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox, and Auston Matthews to form the nucleus of the team.

Thatcher Demko, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser were all candidates but missed out on the first wave.

Hughes had a massive season last year as he took his game to another level. He led all defencemen in scoring and was awarded the Norris Trophy for his efforts, becoming the first blueliner in team history to win the prestigious award.

Perhaps the most surprising decision regarding the Canucks was that of Team Sweden to not select Elias Pettersson. The star centre will have to wait to be picked as Filip Forsberg, William Nylander, Mika Zibanejad, Gustav Forsling, Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson were the first players chosen.

Pettersson had 34 goals and 89 points last season but struggled down the stretch, especially in the playoffs. While it was later revealed that he was battling through injury, the poor play down the stretch could be why he missed out.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held between February 12 and 20 in Boston and Montreal. It pits Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden against each other in best-on-best hockey.

The final rosters for the tournament will be named at a later date. The Canucks will almost certainly have more players, including Pettersson, Miller, and others, named to the teams then.