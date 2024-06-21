Hughes spotted with Tanev and Canucks fans are filling in the rest

Quinn Hughes was recently seen rubbing shoulders with his old Vancouver Canucks teammate, Chris Tanev.

And in 10 days, they could be teammates again.

Tanev, who earned the adorable nickname “dad” during his final season in Vancouver, was Hughes’ defence partner in his rookie season in 2019-20. Past reports indicated that Hughes made Canucks management aware that he’s a big “Tanev fan.”

Canucks management seem to be fans, too.

The Canucks tried to get Tanev before the Calgary Flames traded him to the Dallas Stars in February, and they’ll get another shot on July 1.

Reports haven’t been optimistic about Tanev landing in Vancouver in free agency, given the team’s lack of cap space. But who knows?

Quinn’s brother, New Jersey Devils defenceman Luke Hughes, was also in the photo. The trio appeared to be attending a Zach Bryan concert at Ford Field in Detroit, near the Hughes brothers’ offseason home in Michigan. Jack Hughes was also seen at the concert.

The attention of Canucks fans was squarely on Quinn and Chris and the possibility of a reunion in Vancouver.

Quinn and Luke, AND CHRIS TANEV!? Quinn, bring him back to Vancouver with you, please.