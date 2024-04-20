Chris Higgins leaving hockey ops for fan-facing role with Canucks

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Chris Higgins will be transitioning roles moving forward for the team.

Higgins, who suited up for 711 career games as an NHLer, including 314 with the Canucks, has spent the past five seasons as the assistant director of player development. He is set for a big change, as he will now be joining the Canucks content department as a multimedia creator.

“Higgins, a proud ambassador for the organization both as a player and alumni, has played a pivotal role in the Hockey Operations department, aiding numerous current players in enhancing their skills both on and off the ice,” the Canucks wrote in a statement.

“In his new capacity, Higgins will conduct player interviews and provide hockey analysis while collaborating with Canucks Rinkside Reporter Kate Pettersson and Canucks Insiders Chris Faber and Lindsey Horsting on a host of video and written projects.”

After retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season, Higgins worked briefly at TSN 1040 while also taking some time away from the game. He went on to join the Canucks organization in 2019 as the assistant director of player development. In both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, he also served as a skills coach, something former head coach Travis Green was quite excited about.

“We’re excited to add Jason King and Chris Higgins to our coaching staff,” Green said in a media release. “Jason is a bright, young coach with an eye for the technical aspects of the game. He enjoyed a long playing career, and with his coaching experience in Utica, he showed an ability to guide young and veteran players.

“Chris brings a wealth of NHL experience as a player, great knowledge of the game and a strong work ethic. He’ll support the skill and development of our players and expanded roster while working alongside our team and coaching staff day-to-day.”

This new role will be much different than what Higgins is used to, which could prove to be a lot of fun for the 40-year-old. Best of luck to him in his new venture!