Trucking company that hit BC overpasses petitions court to lift suspension

The trucking company involved in multiple overpass collisions in Metro Vancouver in recent years is petitioning the BC Supreme Court to have its suspension lifted.

Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. is facing its current suspension because of a collision with a Highway 99 overpass in Delta on December 28, 2023. That crash lodged a metal frame between the overpass and the highway. The object was supposed to be transported from a fabrication plant in Delta to Washington State.

The incident caused hours of delays for commuters, damage to infrastructure, and prompted the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch to ground Chohan’s entire fleet — under new transport safety rules announced earlier that month.

Chohan had also been involved in five other infrastructure crashes since December 2021, making the December 28 collision its sixth in two years.

But in the court petition filed this month, Chohan argues its certificate suspension is unreasonable.

“As a result of the suspension, [Chohan’s] 63 drivers and affiliated owner-operators, many of whom are the sole income for their families, became unable to work and suffered (and continue to suffer) corresponding economic hardship,” the company said.

As well, Chohan itself is losing about $1 million a week while its trucks are grounded, and losing contracts and clients to competitors.

It argues it has taken the appropriate steps to cooperate with the investigation, saying the driver has accepted full responsibility. Chohan says the driver phoned dispatch at the pickup location in Delta once he realized the load was over-height. But instead of waiting for an updated permit and route instructions from Chohan, he decided to proceed anyway — apparently on the advice of a friend not affiliated with the company.

Chohan wants the investigation into the crash to wrap up promptly so its fleet can get back out on the road.

“There is no equivalent statutory mechanism to challenge the suspensions,” the company said. “[Chohan] is in an administrative ‘no man’s land’ with no way to carry on business or ability to challenge the director’s decision.”