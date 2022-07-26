FoodDessertsFood News

Canadians feel FOMO as Americans mourn discontinued Klondike Choco Taco

Jul 26 2022, 6:10 pm
Klondike | Keith Homan/Shutterstock

RIP Choco Taco.

Americans were heartbroken Monday evening after Klondike announced that the beloved ice cream treat in a chocolate-covered taco-shaped cone has been discontinued after nearly 40 years.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the brand known for its ice cream bars and sandwiches replied to a distraught Choco Taco fan on Twitter.

While fans in the US grieved the loss of this beloved treat on social media…

For many Canadians, this sad news was their first introduction to the classic frozen delight.

“Does Canada even have this Choco Taco? Like, have I just lived this long without knowing about it until it was too late?” said one Twitter user.

There seems to be no record online of Klondike’s Choco Taco being sold in Canada and if they were, it must’ve been a long time ago.

A Reddit thread from a year ago had one Calgarian asking if anyone’s come across the “mythical creatures” in the province, to no avail.

For a brief Choco Taco history lesson — the treat was invented in Philadelphia in 1983 by the Jack and Jill Ice Cream Company.

It gained popularity by being sold by ice cream trucks and at convenience stores. Klondike began producing the Choco Taco in 1999, with some even being sold at Taco Bell.

Canadians are definitely feeling FOMO about missing out on this treat.

“I never even knew this frozen treat existed until a few days ago,” tweeted a regretful Canadian. “Looks like something I’d definitely enjoy.”

“I’ll never know the power of a choco taco 🌮 😢,” tweeted another.

Others got emotional over something they might never get to try.

But perhaps Canada’s Chapman’s Ice Cream can fill the Choco Taco void?

If you’re feeling Choco Taco FOMO, I’m sure a delicious scoop of ice cream from your city will comfort you.

