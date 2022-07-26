Canadians feel FOMO as Americans mourn discontinued Klondike Choco Taco

RIP Choco Taco.

Americans were heartbroken Monday evening after Klondike announced that the beloved ice cream treat in a chocolate-covered taco-shaped cone has been discontinued after nearly 40 years.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the brand known for its ice cream bars and sandwiches replied to a distraught Choco Taco fan on Twitter.

While fans in the US grieved the loss of this beloved treat on social media…

For many Canadians, this sad news was their first introduction to the classic frozen delight.

“Does Canada even have this Choco Taco? Like, have I just lived this long without knowing about it until it was too late?” said one Twitter user.

There seems to be no record online of Klondike’s Choco Taco being sold in Canada and if they were, it must’ve been a long time ago.

A Reddit thread from a year ago had one Calgarian asking if anyone’s come across the “mythical creatures” in the province, to no avail.

For a brief Choco Taco history lesson — the treat was invented in Philadelphia in 1983 by the Jack and Jill Ice Cream Company.

It gained popularity by being sold by ice cream trucks and at convenience stores. Klondike began producing the Choco Taco in 1999, with some even being sold at Taco Bell.

Canadians are definitely feeling FOMO about missing out on this treat.

“I never even knew this frozen treat existed until a few days ago,” tweeted a regretful Canadian. “Looks like something I’d definitely enjoy.”

Apparently the Choco Taco has been discontinued after close to 40 years. I never even knew this frozen treat existed until a few days ago. I don’t think they were ever sold in Canada. I’ve never seen them at least. Looks like something I’d definitely enjoy. — Andy Radke (@andyradke) July 26, 2022

“I’ll never know the power of a choco taco 🌮 😢,” tweeted another.

I don’t even think they are available in Canada. If they are I’ve never seen them. I’ll never know the power of a choco taco 🌮 😢 — Bridget Nicole (@LondonBridget96) July 26, 2022

Others got emotional over something they might never get to try.

I HAVENT EVEN SEEN ONE OF THESE IN CANADA AND LOOKS LIKE I NEVER WILL! Sorry y’all, I got real emotional when I looked up what a choco taco was — Rick Jules (@rick_jules) July 25, 2022

But perhaps Canada’s Chapman’s Ice Cream can fill the Choco Taco void?

@Chapmans_Canada now’s your chance. Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco and now there’s a market to fill with taco shaped ice cream treats. — FilthySerf (@FilthySerf) July 26, 2022

If you’re feeling Choco Taco FOMO, I’m sure a delicious scoop of ice cream from your city will comfort you.