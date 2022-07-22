Beat this weekend's heat with these giant ice cream treats in Montreal

It’s a hot weekend in Montreal. What else is better to soothe the heat than ice cream?

Zetti’s ice cream shop in Le Plateau dishes out an awesome array of frozen treats including towering ice cream cones, fruity crepes, milkshakes, funnel cakes, and its signature waffle cones.

Montreal is expected to feel like over 35ºC throughout Friday and Saturday and will hit humidex values of 40ºC on Sunday.

At least Zetti’s is perfect for those sunny days when you have trouble deciding between a milkshake and an ice cream sandwich — just grab ’em both.

Zetti’s has been open since the fall of 2021 and the Instagram crowd has been flooding the platform with drool-worthy shots of all kinds of treats.

Zetti’s also has lactose-free and vegan options available for all kinds of treaties.

The charming ice cream shop also has long hours so you can scarf back frozen delights throughout the day.

Will you be screaming for ice cream this weekend?

Zetti’s is open every day from 1 to 11:30 pm and from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Which treat do you want?

