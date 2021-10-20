Starbucks launching line of colour-changing hot cups

The holidays are just around the corner, and Starbucks is joining in on the festive fun with their new line of holiday cups, some of which change colour.

Stir in your favourite hot drink and watch as the magic appears right before your eyes.

The coffee chain will be releasing new holiday cups for the season, including a new six-pack of Colour-Changing Hot Cups that transform when the cup contains hot liquid.

They come in a bunch of different colours, perfect for the holiday.

They’ll be available for $26.95 alongside a bunch of other holiday cups at Starbucks.

Click here to check them out.