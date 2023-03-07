Canada's second "Chipotlane" location is opening tomorrow

Last year, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its plans for a huge Canadian expansion, including plans for the country’s first “Chipotlane” concept.

Billed as the brand’s drive-through digital order pick-up lane, the very first Chipotlane in Canada opened in Port Coquitlam, BC, in October 2021.

Chipotle has just announced that it will be opening a new location in Mississauga, Ontario, which will be only the country’s second Chipotlane.

Officially opening tomorrow, Wednesday, March 8, the way the Chipotlane works is customers place their order in advance via the Chipotle app or on the website and then simply drive up to grab their meal.

There are already over 500 Chipotlane locations throughout the US, and 33 regular Chipotle restaurants throughout Canada, with plans to add ten more in BC and Ontario by the end of the year.

The Mississauga location will be at 6133 Erin Mills Parkway and will open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm. The first 50 people in line during its Wednesday opening will receive “complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise,” according to the release.

Chipotlane – Mississauga

Address: 6133 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga, Ontario