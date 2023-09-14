Homicide teams called after two people found dead in Chilliwack home

Homicide teams remain on the scene of a disturbing double murder in a Chilliwack home last night.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment says officers made the discovery after they responded to the home after reports of a shooting in the area of Chilliwack Lake Road Wednesday night.

The bodies of two people, who have not been publicly identified, were found inside a property in the 46000 block, near Vedder Road, shortly after 7:45 pm, Mounties said.

“A suspect was identified and taken into custody at the scene, and there is no risk to public safety,” an RCMP release reads in part. The case remains in the hands of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and Chilliwack RCMP.

This comes in the wake of another shooting in that area in recent days, which prompted public criticism over the Mounties’ response in that there was no information shared until two days later, and by that time, rumours on social media of an active gunman had spread widely.

Chilliwack RCMP later said that a 35-year-old had been shot on a property in the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road on September 3.

He was sent to the hospital in critical condition, and a suspect was arrested that night and is facing charges, including aggravated assault. 48-year-old Eric Myren was named as the suspect in that investigation, and IHIT has not provided any information to suggest these incidents are related.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon offered her condolences to the victims on social media Thursday.

“The news of this shooting in Chilliwack is very disturbing, and my heart is with the loved ones of those involved and community members who are understandably very upset about this shocking event,” she said.