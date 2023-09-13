Smash and nabbed: Robson Street jewellery theft thwarted by bystander

A pair of alleged thieves were stopped in an early morning jewellery smash-and-grab on a busy Vancouver street Wednesday morning.

That’s according to the Vancouver Police Department, which put out a social media post on the quick-thinking reaction of the bystander.

Police say that person jumped into action when they saw someone throw a rock through the window of Swarovski Crystal on Robson Street and Burrard Avenue around 6 am.

They immediately called 911 and police were quick to arrive.

Police say the suspects, two men, were taken into custody and charges are expected.

The store’s items were returned and it’s not clear how much was apparently taken.

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer also took to social media to thank the bystander, saying it makes a big difference when people make that call.

See something, say something?