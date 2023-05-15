The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is warning the public to take precautions after a coyote bit a six-year-old girl in Burnaby.

Officials say the coyote attack occurred in Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park around 10:15 am during the Burnaby Blooms Festival.

After the coyote bit the child, BCCOS said the animal stayed in the area until her parents chased it away. The young girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Four conservation officers and the Burnaby RCMP patrolled the park but couldn’t detect any coyotes.

The BCCOS is now working with the City of Burnaby on public outreach, including posting signage and increasing patrols.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted.”

Conservation Officers are monitoring coyote activity. Reports can be made to the #RAPP line. For safety tips, please visit @wildsafebc pic.twitter.com/maIOW4W5KN — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 14, 2023

The attack on the six-year-old comes just days after a coyote in Port Coquitlam bit a two-year-old child. The child in the Port Coquitlam attack was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the coyote involved in the attack was subsequently killed. After the attack, the BCCOS said it was working with the City of Port Coquitlam on signage while increasing patrols.