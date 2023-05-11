Coyote killed after attacking two-year-old in Metro Vancouver

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is investigating a coyote attack that involved a two-year-old boy getting bitten.

According to the BCCOS, the two-year-old was bitten shortly after 8 pm at Lions Park in Port Coquitlam.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Coyote Attack | The #BCCOS is investigating after a 2-year-old child was attacked by a coyote last night in #PortCoquitlam The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. at Lions Park. The child was bitten by a coyote and taken to hospital with minor injuries. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 11, 2023

A tweet from the BCCOS suggests that a coyote was killed near the attack site by Coquitlam RCMP and that no other coyotes were seen. Conservation officers are now working with the City of Coquitlam for public outreach, which includes signage and patrols.

BCCOS also says that upon examination of the deceased coyote, evidence suggested that it had consumed non-natural food sources.

The BCCOS states it “cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted.”

The #BCCOS also urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups. CO’s are monitoring coyote activity. Reports can be made to the #RAPP line. For safety and conflict reduction tips, please visit @wildsafebc — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 11, 2023

This isn’t the first time a coyote has attacked a two-year-old child. In July 2021, a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital after an attack in Stanley Park.