Coyote killed after attacking two-year-old in Metro Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
May 11 2023, 8:43 pm
Oliver Brooks/Shutterstock

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is investigating a coyote attack that involved a two-year-old boy getting bitten.

According to the BCCOS, the two-year-old was bitten shortly after 8 pm at Lions Park in Port Coquitlam.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A tweet from the BCCOS suggests that a coyote was killed near the attack site by Coquitlam RCMP and that no other coyotes were seen. Conservation officers are now working with the City of Coquitlam for public outreach, which includes signage and patrols.

BCCOS also says that upon examination of the deceased coyote, evidence suggested that it had consumed non-natural food sources.

The BCCOS states it “cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted.”

This isn’t the first time a coyote has attacked a two-year-old child. In July 2021, a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital after an attack in Stanley Park.

