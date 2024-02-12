Taylor Swift confidently chugs beer on jumbotron at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting times of the year, even for the world’s biggest celebrities.

International sensation Taylor Swift has taken over the football world this season as her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made headlines all over the world.

She arrived at the big game in style with a pair of celebrity guests on each side of her and looked locked in watching her boyfriend compete for his third Super Bowl title. But make no mistake, she is having plenty of fun as well.

Swift showed off her beer-chugging skills to the stadium, confidently slamming back a drink while being featured on the jumbotron before then triumphantly throwing her cup down.

The uber-popular pop star must have learnt a thing or two while getting to know Kelce’s family. Travis’ brother, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was seen chugging a beer shirtless behind Swift at the Chiefs’ AFC divisional game against the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago.

One of the more popular prop bets at this year’s Super Bowl hinges on whether or not Travis will propose to Swift on the field after the game ends. While the answer to that is still not known, the Kelce family is sure to be impressed by how quickly Swift is fitting in.