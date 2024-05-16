One of the cheapest houses in Vancouver can't find a buyer

A home that has seen better days — and what some are calling one of the cheapest houses in Vancouver — can’t seem to find a buyer.

753 East King Edward Avenue was built in 1910 and it shows.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home was listed on the market on March 29 but has yet to secure a buyer. Apparently, land value alone hasn’t made this a worthy sale despite the low price tag.

The listing sparked a conversation about the real estate market after it was shared on X.

The 114-year-old home has been listed for $1,189,000, slightly above the assessed value of $1,162,000. Only $25,000 of that assessed value is attributed to the building, with $1,137,000 being the land value.

That asking price is well under the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver ($2,040,000).

Pictures of the interior reveal the sad state of this ancient home, which has seen few improvements in its lifetime.

According to the listing, the home still has the original hot water heating radiators and calls the home a “fantastic opportunity for a renovator.”

“This lot is pretty bad with no lane access, no parking, nonstandard size and right on a busy road,” one X user reflected, offering a theory as to why this home hasn’t sold.

Despite the price tag, Zealty suggests that with a five-year fixed mortgage and a 20% down payment ($237,800), your monthly mortgage payments would still hover around $5,700 for one of the cheapest houses in Vancouver.

