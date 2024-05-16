NewsReal EstateUrbanized

One of the cheapest houses in Vancouver can't find a buyer

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
May 16 2024, 8:33 pm
Re/Max City Realty

A home that has seen better days — and what some are calling one of the cheapest houses in Vancouver — can’t seem to find a buyer.

753 East King Edward Avenue was built in 1910 and it shows.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home was listed on the market on March 29 but has yet to secure a buyer. Apparently, land value alone hasn’t made this a worthy sale despite the low price tag.

The listing sparked a conversation about the real estate market after it was shared on X.

cheapest vancouver

Re/Max City Realty

The 114-year-old home has been listed for $1,189,000, slightly above the assessed value of $1,162,000. Only $25,000 of that assessed value is attributed to the building, with $1,137,000 being the land value.

That asking price is well under the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver ($2,040,000).

Re/Max City Realty

Pictures of the interior reveal the sad state of this ancient home, which has seen few improvements in its lifetime.

Re/Max City Realty

According to the listing, the home still has the original hot water heating radiators and calls the home a “fantastic opportunity for a renovator.”

cheapest vancouver

Re/Max City Realty

“This lot is pretty bad with no lane access, no parking, nonstandard size and right on a busy road,” one X user reflected, offering a theory as to why this home hasn’t sold.

Despite the price tag, Zealty suggests that with a five-year fixed mortgage and a 20% down payment ($237,800), your monthly mortgage payments would still hover around $5,700 for one of the cheapest houses in Vancouver.

Would you make this investment if you had the money?

