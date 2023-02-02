Cheaper concert tickets in Seattle have Vancouverites pulling out their calculators

There are some big names headed to Vancouver soon, and cash-strapped music fans have been balking at ticket prices.

But just two hours away, ticket prices seem to be a lot cheaper in Seattle. So is making the trip really worth it?

Recently, Coldplay announced that they are bringing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to BC Place on Friday, September 22, 2023. It’s set to be the band’s first show in Canada since 2017.

The demand for tickets was so intense that once tickets were on sale, organizers added a second show. As of Thursday, February 2, verified resale floor tickets for the first night’s concert are about $366.21 each.

But you can get floor tickets for their Seattle show for about $310. So right away, for two floor tickets, you’re saving $100.

And if you think that’s good, the savings for the cheapest tickets possible are enormous.

You can get a pair of “cheap seats” for about $256.16 at the Seattle show. But the cheapest tickets in Vancouver are $492.66.

$492.66 – $256.16 = $236.50 savings

So, if you opt for the cheapest tickets possible to the Seattle concert, you’re saving $236.50. And Coldplay fans are wise to this on Twitter.

$1,300 for two Coldplay tickets in Vancouver and $450 in Seattle at their cheapest price. I could literally book a round-trip plane ticket, buy myself dinner AND accommodations, and still save tons of money.😆#Coldplay #Coldplaytickets #Ticketmaster — Aaron Roderick (@AtyziTravel) January 28, 2023

coldplay tickets being over $500 each for nosebleeds in vancouver but like $90 for the same section in seattle this has got to be a joke because….. what the hell — laur (@swiftmelia) January 27, 2023

Can someone please explain to me why a ticket (CAD$) for the #coldplay in #vancouver has to be 10 times higher than the same ticket (in US$) for the same concert in #seattle?..hey, #Ticketmaster ? and it's not the exchange rate! — Ivana Conversano (@IvanaConversano) January 31, 2023

i’m shocked that some people actually paid $400-$900 for coldplay tickets in vancouver when you could get a cheaper price with better seats in seattle lol 🫢 — Joel (@jbanez_) January 28, 2023

But, if you are down for a Seattle getaway anyway, at least you can use the money you saved on concert tickets to help pay for your gas.

Why are tickets cheaper in Seattle?

Tickets could be cheaper in Seattle for a few reasons. Firstly, their stadium is bigger. BC Place has a capacity of 54,500, while Lumen Field capacity’s is a whopping 72,000.

Secondly, demand is sky-high in Vancouver. It’s the only Canadian city on Coldplay’s tour. Meanwhile, they’re playing Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Diego, with multiple shows in some cities.

With cheaper ticket prices in Seattle for Coldplay, will music fans be planning road trips down to the Emerald City for a chance at better, cheaper seats?

Tickets haven’t officially gone on sale yet for Beyonce’s upcoming Renaissance tour, but if you’re a fan looking for the best deal, it might pay to consider a trip to Seattle.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster to learn more about price differences.