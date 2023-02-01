Beyoncé is coming to Canada for her "Renaissance" world tour (PHOTO)

Attention, Bey hive! This is not a drill.

Beyoncé is going on tour and she’s coming to Canada.

The “Break My Soul” singer announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Instagram Wednesday morning with an iconic photo of her riding a bedazzled horse.

Tour dates have been listed on her official site. She’ll start the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and end it in New Orleans on September 27.

Yes, Beyoncé will grace Canadians with her presence.

She has two stops in Canada — one in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on July 8 and in Vancouver at BC Place on September 11.

There are no details on when tickets will go on sale, but keep your eyes peeled.

According to Pitchfork, this is the superstar’s first headlining tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour.

The queen of pop had fans freaking out over the summer when she released her certified dance hit album Renaissance.