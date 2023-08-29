4 cheap roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Mexico

Summer is winding down soon here in Metro Vancouver, but if you want to ensure you still get a dose of Vitamin D this winter, now’s a great time to look at booking a quick trip to Mexico.

Right now, there are flights to a number of top Mexican destinations for under $400 roundtrip. Will you be tempted to book a ticket? Here are four spots you can fly to on the cheap from Vancouver:

Puerto Vallarta

From $340 roundtrip via Flair

A five-hour flight can take you from rainy Vancouver to sunny Mexico. To book this deal, you can use Google Flights or try to book directly through Flair.

Cancún

From $331 roundtrip via Flair

A classic trip to Cancun on the calendar makes it easier to get through even the sloggiest of work weeks. To book this deal, you can use Google Flights or try to book directly via Flair.

Huatulco

From $380 roundtrip via WestJet

According to Chris Myden from YVR Deals, you can get a cheap roundtrip flight from Vancouver to Huatulco for around $400. You can try and find the deal for yourself by using a website like Kayak, Skyscanner, or FlightHub. Search for a flight from Vancouver (YVR) to Huatulco (HUX) sometime this fall, and play around with date combinations to find the best price.

San José del Cabo

From $400 roundtrip via United

Cabo is a more laid-back, luxurious destination on this list and it’s a must-see if you’ve never been to this part of Mexico. To book this deal, you can use Google Flights or try to book directly via United.