Fly to Iceland for under $700 this summer from Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Feb 11 2024, 9:09 pm
SvedOliver/Shutterstock

For less than $700, you can jet off to Iceland in time for summer, which brings spectacular natural phenomena and festivals.

YVR Deals spotted the incredible travel deal after WestJet dropped the prices of their June flights from Vancouver to Reykjavik, Iceland. Prices are around $692 roundtrip, including taxes. 

The flights have one stop in Calgary each way.

Skyscanner

June is the best time to see the midnight sun wonder and also a great time for folks who love music and culture, as many festivals are planned through the summer months. 

Midnight sun in Reykjavik summer. (Robert.N/Shutterstock)

Here are some dates YVR Deals suggests to search for on Skyscanner or Kayak:

Jun 3 to Jun 17, 18, 20

Jun 5 to Jun 17, 18, 20

Jun 12 to Jun 17, 18, 20

