If you’re hunting for cheap Black Friday flights, Frontier Airlines’ All-You-Can-Fly Pass is definitely a steal of a deal.

The Denver-based airline is currently offering its unlimited flight pass for only US$499 (C$684) — its lowest price ever.

The pass is valid between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. It allows passholders an unlimited number of flights, accessing all of Frontier’s US and international destinations for the period the pass is valid.

The early Black Friday deal was announced this week and includes free Frontier Miles Silver Elite Status for 2024 for customers who purchase the pass before November 28, 2023.

Silver Elite allows passengers to enjoy added benefits, such as free seat assignments, no change or cancellation fees when changes are made a week or more before departure, and priority customer care.

Customers can confirm their booking the day before departure for domestic flights and 10 days before departure for international flights.

Passholders have to pay a very small airfare fee with each flight — just $0.o1 plus applicable taxes.

Frontier notes an early booking fee may apply for some flights, and seats are capacity-controlled, limited in quantity, and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Frontier only flies out of the US, but that doesn’t mean some Canadians won’t be able to take advantage of the deal if they can find their way to an airport over the border.

For example, Frontier’s pass includes flights out of Seattle and Detroit, which aren’t too far of a drive for folks in Vancouver and Toronto, respectively.

So, if you’re keen on catching cheap flights next year and don’t mind hopping over the border, this deal is worth looking into.