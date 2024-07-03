NewsTravel DealsMappedCuratedTravel

Cheap flights alert: For around $300 you can fly to Hawaii out of Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Jul 3 2024, 7:55 pm
Makena Beach in Maui, Hawaii (Chris Howey/Shutterstock)

Now that we finally have a taste of the beautiful summer weather, it’s hard to think about returning to typical rainy Vancouver weather. However, new flight deals to Hawaii could drag your sunbathing plans into the winter.

Right now, Vancouverites can take a roundtrip flight to the scenic Hawaiian cities for around $300.

Here are the cheap flights YVR Deals found for you so you can plan way ahead for those dreary months.

Flights to Honolulu, Oahu

travel deal

Hawaii/Shutterstock

If Honolulu is your destination, flights from YVR are your best bet. From November to the first half of December, you can visit this popular vacation spot for as cheap as $325.

Google Flights/Screenshot

Vancouver to Kahului, Maui (OGG)

Kahului, Hawaii

CREATISTA/Shutterstock

The cheapest of the lot, find tickets for as low as $295 in late October. According to YVR Deals, you can also find $304 roundtrips in November and the first half of December or for January and February, a roundtrip will cost $320 to $340.

Google Flights/Screenshot

Vancouver to Kona, The Big Island (KOA)

Kona, Hawaii

Stan Jones/Shutterstock

The third cheapest flight option to Hawaii is to Kona. Roundtrip flights in October and early November cost $295, tickets from last November to the first half of December are $304 roundtrip, and in February, you’re looking at paying $340 roundtrip.

Google Flights/Screenshot

Is Hawaii on your winter travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.

