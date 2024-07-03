Now that we finally have a taste of the beautiful summer weather, it’s hard to think about returning to typical rainy Vancouver weather. However, new flight deals to Hawaii could drag your sunbathing plans into the winter.

Right now, Vancouverites can take a roundtrip flight to the scenic Hawaiian cities for around $300.

Here are the cheap flights YVR Deals found for you so you can plan way ahead for those dreary months.

Flights to Honolulu, Oahu

If Honolulu is your destination, flights from YVR are your best bet. From November to the first half of December, you can visit this popular vacation spot for as cheap as $325.

Vancouver to Kahului, Maui (OGG)

The cheapest of the lot, find tickets for as low as $295 in late October. According to YVR Deals, you can also find $304 roundtrips in November and the first half of December or for January and February, a roundtrip will cost $320 to $340.

Vancouver to Kona, The Big Island (KOA)

The third cheapest flight option to Hawaii is to Kona. Roundtrip flights in October and early November cost $295, tickets from last November to the first half of December are $304 roundtrip, and in February, you’re looking at paying $340 roundtrip.

Is Hawaii on your winter travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.