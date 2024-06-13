If you want a getaway this year, WestJet has you covered with a sale on a whopping six million seats across more than 100 destinations.

The Calgary-based airline issued the savings Thursday morning for its Father’s Day sale, telling customers to “make Dad’s (or your) travel dreams come true,” and we’re sure you’ll find a destination you’ll want to visit.

But you better act fast to snag a seat — the deal ends on June 17 at 11:59 pm MT.

You must book by June 17 and travel between June 10 and February 28, 2025.

The offer is valid on all WestJet wholly operated destinations; there is no code-share and no blackout dates. Here’s to cheap long weekend trips!

We think it’s time for a little trip to Las Vegas, Toronto, the Bahamas, or New York. Much of the planet is sure to be your oyster with this deal. Safe travels!