A Costco membership grants customers access to a range of products and the legendary food court — but did you know you can also use it to score travel deals?

Costco Travel is exclusively available to Costco members and it doesn’t matter what type of membership you have, whether it’s Executive, Gold Star, or Business.

According to Costco Travel’s website, the program is staffed by Costco employees trained in vacation planning.

The platform offers several travel options ranging from vacation packages to rental cars and hotel reservations.

“If additional fees will be charged, we alert you throughout the booking process so you know what to expect and understand the overall cost of your travel plans,” states Costco Travel.

If you have an Executive membership, you’re in for additional perks. When purchases are made through the Costco Travel platform using your Executive membership, a 2% reward (up to $1,000) will be earned on qualified purchases applied after your trip is completed. However, there are some exclusions and more details can be found here.

There are plenty of vacation options on Costco Travel’s site, including some limited-time deals to destinations across Europe, the US, and Mexico that you might want to take advantage of. The deals may vary depending on which province you are booking from (we were looking into the packages offered to BC customers).

For instance, there’s a London and Paris limited-time hotel package that includes daily breakfast, a US$400 London tour credit (per booking based on double occupancy), and rail tickets from London to Paris. To purchase this deal, you’ll need to book by May 24, 2024.

If you’re looking for a sunny getaway, Costco Travel has a hotel and flight package to Waikiki that includes a four-night stay for the price of three and a US$50 food and beverage card. To take advantage of this deal, book by May 31, 2024.

Looking for a quick (and bougie) trip to Vegas? There’s a vacation package deal for Aria Resort, which comes with a US$100 savings on Deluxe Room categories and Costco member savings.

These are just a few of the current limited-time deals available through the Costco Travel portal.

The platform allows customers to choose from a range of destinations.

So, if you’ve been itching for your next getaway, your Costco membership can definitely help with that.

Not a member yet? Luckily, the big-box retailer is offering some pretty sweet deals for those looking to sign up for its Executive and Gold Star tiers.