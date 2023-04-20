3 cheap food deals to get in Vancouver today for 4/20

Today is a very special day: April 20, more colloquially known as 4/20, is a day when cannabis culture is celebrated and everyone has an excuse to just chill the eff out for a bit.

And if there’s one thing we know about enjoying marijuana it’s that you’re bound to get a little – or a lot – munchie in the process of getting high.

To mark the occasion, several Vancouver eateries are offering special deals on food for today only. So even if you don’t plan on smoking, consuming, vaping, or otherwise partaking in 4/20, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the day – enjoying cheap eats being chief among them.

Here are some of the best 4/20 deals in Vancouver you can find today.

Butter Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ButterBurger (@butterburger.ca)

This new burger purveyor, which is only available via UberEats, is offering two-for-one Stacked Butter Burgers for today only. This offer is available from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Instagram

Juke Fried Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUKE Fried Chicken & Ribs (@jukefriedchicken)

For today only, Juke will be offering four of its Jr. Juke sandwiches for only $20. To make this deal even sweeter, it’ll also be giving away free stash kits with the purchase of every 4/20 Juke Box purchase. The kits, which have been curated by Pure Sunfarms, include a tin, grinder, lighter, and rolling tray but are only available until they sell out!

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Pizza Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Pizza (@pizzapizzaltd)

To celebrate 4/20 this year, Pizza Pizza will be offering four small, one-topping pizzas for only $20 – that works out to about 24 slices at only $1.20 each.

Address: Various locations