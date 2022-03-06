Canada's new low-cost airline is doing 50% off cheap flights right now

Consider this your sign to book a trip to see your friends who live in another province.

Lynx Air, an ultra-low cost carrier new to Canada, is having a spring sale that gets you 50% all base fares for flights connecting Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

You have to book by Sunday, March 6 to get in on the deal, and your flights have to be between April 7 to June 29.

For example, if you were going to fly from Vancouver to Calgary to visit friends for a few days, your total roundtrip flight could be as low as $82.98.

The same roundtrip flight would cost more at an airline like WestJet, which charges about $112 for the same route and same dates.

If you were going from Toronto to Vancouver for a week on Lynx Air, your flight could be as cheap as $119.14. That leaves you a lot of money in your wallet for tacos.

To find one of these cheap flights for yourself, you can go to Lynx Air and type in the code SPRINGSALE to activate 50% off.

Still, if you happen to miss the sale, there are a ton of cheap flights available on Lynx Air for the budget-minded Canadian traveller.